Southwest monsoon set to further advance towards Telangana, more rains expected

Updated - June 06, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sailors participating in the opening ceremony of Corps of EME Sailing Regatta 2024, in Hussainsagar, Hyderabad, on Thursday, as Southwest monsoon has further advanced into Telangana. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Commuters negotiate through a flooded road of Raniganj during a heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A rickshaw puller uses a gunny bag to shield himself from the heavy rain while transporting luggage at Raniganj, in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Telangana on Thursday and conditions are favourable for its further advance into the remaining parts of the State during the next three to four days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per a release issued by the IMD, parts of the State, including Hyderabad, will receive rainfall until June 10. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Friday. The rainfall will extend to Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulug, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet and Jangaon districts on Saturday.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, it will be generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershower, with at times, intense spells accompanied with lightning and gusty winds, are very likely to occur in the city towards evening and night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35° Celsius and 24° Celsius respectively.

