Southwest monsoon normal across State

Southwest monsoon has been normal across Telangana with heavy rainfall reported in Khammam and Nirmal districts while many other places had received light to moderate rains on Thursday.

Kusumanchi (Khammam) and Mudhole (Nirmal) 7 cm each, Jannaram (Mancherial) 6 cm, Gandhari, Jukkal and Madnur (Kamareddy) 5 cm each, Mudholebasar (Nirmal) 5 cm were among those places which received good rainfall.

The forecast is heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Hyderabad weather forecast is generally cloudy sky with light rain and temperatures likely to be around 32 degree C during the day and 23 degrees C during the nights. Temperatures recorded were 30.7 degree C and 23.3 degree C, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather report.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report said the highest rainfall recorded was 6.7 cm at Kusumanchi. Moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) was received at many places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Mulugu, Jayashankar, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Wanaparthy districts.

Within GHMC, the highest rainfall recorded has been 1.2 cm at Ramachandrapuram, in Sangareddy district. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33-36 degree C, while the minimum temperatures 22-25 degree across the State.

