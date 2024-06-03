GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Southwest monsoon advances into parts of Telangana

Published - June 03, 2024 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Southwest monsoon advanced into parts of Telangana on Monday and conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of the State during the next four to five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per an IMD release, a yellow alert has been issued in parts of the State from June 4 till June 7. On Tuesday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Thunderstorm accompanied with rain and lightning is likely to occur in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy and Wanaparthy districts.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in the city towards evening and night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33° Celsius and 25° Celsius respectively.

