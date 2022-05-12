Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) has become the first public sector power distribution company in the country to employ a woman as line-woman, a job handled purely by men (lineman) till recently, when B. Shirisha received her appointment letter at the hands of Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy here on Wednesday.

Although a woman taking up lineman’s job is not first in Telangana as over 200 line-women were employed by Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco) following a decision taken by the power utilities last year, Ms. Shirisha taking up the job of line-woman in Southern Discom is a first in itself, Mr. Jagaidsh Reddy said after handing over the appointment letter. Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagadish Reddy alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre was leaving no stone unturned to create hurdles in Telangana’s progress by creating problems in power purchases in the energy exchange and also in borrowing limits under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management law.

After receiving her appointment letter, Ms. Shirisha said she was happy to be the firs line-woman of TSSPDCL and that she would work hard and justify her appointment. She is given posting in the Medchal circle.