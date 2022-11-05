Southern States told to make advance planning for summer power demand

Peak demand of power in SR expected to be 65 GW in summer/rabi season

The Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) has requested the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) to plan meticulously and in coordination with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and State Transmission Utilities (STUs) to evacuate the large-scale development of renewable energy happening in the country for achieving the ultimate objective of the inter-state transmission network.

It was one of the key discussion points that figured in the 44 th SRPC meet held at Cochin in Kerala on Friday and Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the SRPC D. Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco.

Speaking at the meeting on Saturday, Mr. Prabhakar Rao suggested that in view of urgent necessity to move towards automation of load-generation balance using ancillary services, smart grids, tightening of frequency band and integration of battery storage systems to live grid, foolproof communication systems in power sector was highly essential.

The SRPC chairman has advised all Southern Region States to plan well in advance to meet the expected peak demand of 65 gigawatt (GW) during the ensuing summer and rabi crop seasons. He noted that the peak demand clocked in the region during the last summer/rabi season was nearly 61 GW (60,876 GW) against 212 GW peak demand recorded in the country.

The SRPC member States must plan in advance considering the constraints faced in the country during the previous year such as acute coal shortage, sudden outages and non-availability of power in exchange, Mr Prabhakar Rao said.

While conventional generation projects with long gestation periods provide three-year time for building the transmission network, renewable projects with shorter gestation period of 18 months would require the transmission system to be constructed within that period (18 months) itself, he pointed out. Leveraging the advanced technologies in implementation of global best practices of project management play a significant role in ensuring timely execution of the transmission schemes, the SRPC Chairman said.

Member Secretary of SRPC Asit Singh and CMDs of all Southern State Utilities – Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Puducherry (Union Territory) participated in the meeting.