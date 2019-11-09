Southern regional meet on water resources tomorrow

Several nagging issues related to water resources are expected to come up for discussion at the regional conference of southern states on water resources scheduled to be held here on Monday.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, his deputies and officials of the Union Water Resources (Jal Shakti) Ministry and other supervisory bodies such as Central Water Commission would attend the meeting. Water resources/irrigation ministers and department officials of Souther States — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry are likely to attend the meeting.

The conference assumes significance in the backdrop of the Centre’s plans of interlinking of rivers between the Southern States, particularly linking of Godavari with Cauvery, is likely to come for discussion at the meeting. Telangana, on its part, has been opposing the linking as proposed by the Centre expressing concerns over the uncovered areas in the State getting neglected forever.

Official sources stated that the initiative of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana of linking Godavari with Krishna basin areas in the two Telugu States was also expected to figure in the meet. About 3,730 tmc ft of surplus water has gone down into the sea from Godavari river so far this year and another 792 tmc ft surplus water went into the sea from Krishna as the current water year has been one among the best in the recent years.

The plans of establishing single tribunal to deal with all water resources disputes in the country was also likely to come up at the meeting since there have been long-pending disputes pertaining to sharing of water resources between Karnataka-Tamil Nadu, Karnataka-AP-Telangana, AP-Talangana, Tamil Nadu-Kerala, official sources said.