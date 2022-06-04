Southern region met peak power demand effectively

A meeting of senior power officials of southern States at Bengaluru on Saturday was informed that the region handled huge power demand with ease at a time when the nation passed through a critical phase last month.

The region met an overall peak demand of 60,876 MW in April. Also, Tamil Nadu registered 17,563 MW, Telangana 14,160 MW, Andhra Pradesh 12,293 MW, Kerala 4,385 MW and Puducherry 467 MW in different months of 2021-22, a release after the meeting here said.

The meeting of 42nd southern region power committee was presided over by D. Prabhakar Rao, chairman and managing director of Telangana transmission and generation corporations.

Mr. Rao told the meeting that the installed capacity of the region went up from 1.15 lakh MW to 1.18 lakh MW in 2021-22 despite the impact of COVID which slowed down several projects of generation, transmission and distribution and adversely affecting the financials of the sector. The region accounted for 30 per cent of the installed capacity of the country. The 400 kv lines to an extent of 1,862 circuit km were also commissioned in the region during the year.

The meeting felt the need for adopting latest automation techniques in load - generation balance for effective economic operations and avoiding human error.

Apart from Telangana, representatives of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry were present.