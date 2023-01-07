Southern ERCs’ Forum to press for national status to R-P-T HVDC line

January 07, 2023 05:21 am | Updated January 06, 2023 10:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Southern States Electricity Regulatory Commissions’ Forum (SERF) has decided to demand the Ministry of Power to declare system such as Raigarh-Pugalur-Thrissur High-Voltage Double-Circuit transmission system as of national importance as it has not been considered for inclusion as a national component.

A meeting of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions (ERCs) of Southern States held here on Friday was attended by Chairman of Telangana ERC T. Sriranga Rao and his counterparts M. Chandrasekharan (Tamil Nadu), P. Ravi Kumar (Karnataka), T.K. Jose (Kerala) and Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Members M.D. Manohar Raju, B. Krishnaiah (Telangana), K. Venkatesan (TN), H.M. Manjunatha, M.D. Ravi (Karnataka), B. Pradeep (Kerala), T. Ram Singh and P. Rajagopal Reddy (AP).

Chairman of the Telangana ERC T. Sriranga Rao said they had taken initiative to meet the consumers directly and it was having good impact. He also explained on the filing of annual returns by the two distribution companies (Discoms) of Telangana.

Chairman and Members of the Tamil Nadu ERC informed the meeting that they have made a regulation on harmonic control to ensure supply of quality power. Installation of Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) for service connections was made mandatory to save human life from electric shock and leakages. Further, capacitors for agricultural service connections were installed to reduce system losses, to improve system efficiency and voltage profile.

Karnataka ERC Chairman and Members informed the Forum that there was burden of carrying cost resulting from safeguard duty and GST on consumers for investments up to commissioning date. They said it was impacting the tariffs on the end consumer and it needed to be considered for uniform policy of levy/non-levy. The Kerala team raised the issue of Raigarh-Pugalur-Thrissur HVDC transmission system.

Stating that they were insisting on imposing penalties for non-performance of the standards of performance regulations, Chairman and Members of the Andhra Pradesh ERC said recovering penalities from the officers concerned was in favour of the consumer.

Later, Chairmen and Members of Southern States’ ERCs visited the gas-insulated 500 KV sub-station at Raidurg.

Director of TS-Transco T. Jagath Reddy made a presentation on the efficacy of such sub-stations.

Secretary of Telangana ERC N. Nagaraj and other officials participated.