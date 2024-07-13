GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Southern Discom takes up survey of 11 kV feeders for data base of infrastructure

The CMD stated that the comprehensive survey would help build a data base of the utility’s infrastructure and be useful to prepare estimates of development works accurately

Published - July 13, 2024 05:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
CMD of Southern Discom Musharraf Faruqui along with others participating in 11kV feeder survey in Hyderabad on Friday.

CMD of Southern Discom Musharraf Faruqui along with others participating in 11kV feeder survey in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has taken up a comprehensive survey of 11 kV feeders as part of preparing a data base on the utility’s infrastructure.

According to chairman and managing director of the discom, Musharraf Faruqui, the survey, which began on June 24, covers 3,380 feeders in 44 towns/cities in combined districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda and is expected to be wrapped up soon with 90% work completed so far.

The Southern Discom has developed an app named ‘TGAIMS’ (TGSPDCL GIS Asset Inspection Maintenance System) and includes GIS mapping of sub-stations, pole location, distribution transformers’ structure, ring main unit, auto re-closer, line AB switches, pole condition (cement/iron/railway track pole), condition of the DTR structure, condition of power lines, gap between poles and other details are stored in the app along with their latitude and longitude.

The CMD stated that the comprehensive survey would help build a data bank of the utility’s infrastructure and be useful to prepare estimates of development works accurately. Further, it would also improve transparency in departmental works such as maintenance, repairs and others. At the field level, it would ensure reliable power supply and enhance consumer satisfaction.

Mr. Faruqui participated in the comprehensive survey while it was being conducted in Charminar, Gulzar House, Pathar Gatti of Hyderabad South circle and Ambedkar University and Durgan Cheruvu Cable Bridge areas of Cyber City Circle. Director (Operations) N. Narsimhulu, Chief Engineers P. Anand and K. Narasimha Swamy and Superintending Engineer P. Venkanna participated.

