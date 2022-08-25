Southern Discom cancels JLM notification, written test held on May 17

Four employees of two discoms suspended already for their role in fraud

Four employees of two discoms suspended already for their role in fraud

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) has cancelled the written test conducted on July 17 for filling 1,000 Junior Lineman (JLM) posts and also the notification issued on May 9 for recruitment following allegations of malpractices in the test.

An investigation conducted by the Hyderabad and Rachakonda police into the allegations following complaints lodged with them found that a few employees of the power utilities, organisers of the fraud, had collected money from several job aspirants and arranged answers to at least 181 candidates through electronic gadgets.

Following the police investigation initially, the Southern Discom and Northern Discom had suspended two employees each working for them following prima facie evidence collected by the police on July 28. A private employee, a meter reader, working for Southern Discom, was also removed from his job for his alleged involvement in the malpractice. Of the four suspended employees, three were working as engineers for the two discoms.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy Raghuma Reddy said it could not be ruled out that there were more candidates who indulged in the malpractice but went undetected. All the accused involved in the malpractice were arrested by the police.

As information about the malpractice went viral some candidates represented to the management and staged protests at Southern Discom corporate office and demanded cancellation of the JLM examination. As the number of those involved in the malpractice was high the notification and the written test were annulled. Fresh notification for filling the posts would be issued in due course, Mr. Raghuma Reddy said.