HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South India’s first private biobank envisions a decade long journey towards preventive healthcare

November 15, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South India’s first private Bio Bank, a facility dedicated to the preservation and analysis of human tissue samples for diverse research purposes, was inaugurated at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, on Tuesday.

Over the next three years, the Bio Bank goal is to collect one lakh blood and tissue samples, safeguarding them for an additional decade. This repository will help researchers, clinicians, and scientists, granting them access to a collection of top-tier human tissue samples and other vital biosamples. Chairman of the hospital D Nageshwar Reddy highlighted the potential of combining this resource with Artificial Intelligence systems, Big Data tools, and Machine Learning Algorithms. He expressed optimism about accurately predicting chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases before clinical symptoms manifest.

Mr. Reddy shared further details about the Bio Bank’s infrastructure, boasting fifteen -80degree freezers, five -20 degree freezers, and three -160 degree liquid nitrogen tanks.

In attendance at the inauguration was Dr. Leroy Hood, president & co-founder of the Institute of Systems Biology, in Seattle, USA. Recognised as the inventor of the automated gene sequencer, Dr. Hood praised AIG’s commitment to research and noted that the Bio Bank would attract collaborators globally. He highlighted the potential for meaningful research on various phenotypes, contributing to the development of cutting-edge medical approaches for predictive and preventive healthcare. Dr. Hood also expressed eagerness about collaborating with AIG as part of the ‘A-Million-Person Genome/Phenome Project’ over the next decade.

Dr. Hood shared his vision for the future of medicine, emphasising the 4P’s: Predictive, Preventive, Personalised, and Participatory medicine.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.