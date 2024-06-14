GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Indian Wedding Planners’ Congress brings 700 delegates from 10 countries  

Published - June 14, 2024 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

  

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Excise and Prohibition Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday inaugurated the third edition of the South Indian Wedding Planners Congress at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

The conference, hosted by Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI), brings together experts from various facets of the Indian wedding industry to showcase South India’s significant contributions to the world of weddings and provide a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Over 700 delegates, including wedding planners, designers, stylists, decorators and event managers, from over 10 countries are participating in the event, which aims to promote local ecosystem and economy. Over 80 delegates from Rajasthan and over 50 from Andhra Pradesh have registered for the two-day convention and awards ceremony.

“Out of curiosity, I searched on the Internet for the best wedding destinations in India. unfortunately, there is no destination from Telangana among those listed... While there are many weddings taking place in Hyderabad, big weddings take place outside Telangana. My department is committed to changing this scenario; we want to develop many attractive wedding destinations [in the State].”

“In India, expense of destination wedding ranges between ₹20 lakh to several crores of rupees. Goa is ranked at the top owing to its beaches. Telangana has similar potential; we have the largest set of riverside water-bodies from Srisailam to Somasila and up to Nagarjuna Sagar,” the Minister added.

TCEI president Alla Balaram Babu said that the wedding industry currently has only 50% of the staff strength needed.

