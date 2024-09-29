GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Indian farmers’ organisations oppose Genetically Modified crops

Updated - September 29, 2024 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TGSDCL chairman Anvesh Reddy addressing the round table meeting on GM Crops in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Representatives from farmers’ associations from several southern States have expressed strong opposition to the introduction of genetically modified (GM) crops in the country, citing concerns that transgenic seeds could lead to a loss of farmers’ independence, as seed ownership would likely shift to corporate entities.

They have decided to mount pressure on the Central government by rallying support from farmers and consumers across the country to halt the introduction of GM crops.

A conclave on GM crops, chaired by Telangana State Seed Development Corporation Ltd (TGSDCL) Chairman S. Anvesh Reddy, was held in Hyderabad on Sunday. Addressing the day-long conference, participants from farmers’ associations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana voiced their apprehensions about gene transfer technologies that alter the natural process of seed production. The farmers’ associations reiterated their commitment to protecting farmers’ rights and ensuring the preservation of seed sovereignty. TGSDCL Chairman S. Anvesh Reddy highlighted the potential risks GM crops pose not only to the environment but also to public health, urging a cautious approach.

Kisan Congress national leader M. Kodanda Reddy, Kisan Congress state leader N. Venkateswara Rao, representatives of Rythu Swaraj Vedika Association Kavitha and K. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association members P.N. Pandian and Sundara Vimala Nandan, Karnataka Farmers’ Association representative Balakrishnan, Kerala Farmers’ Association members K.V. Biju and Usha, Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Association representative Srinivas Reddy, Telangana Farmers’ Association leader Sagar and Indian Kisan Association representative Sridhar Reddy were among those who attended the conference.

Published - September 29, 2024 07:14 pm IST

