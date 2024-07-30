ADVERTISEMENT

South India pilgrim special train

Published - July 30, 2024 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

IRCTC has announced a ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Tourist Train — ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga’ — ‘Shravan Masam’ from Secunderabad station covering pilgrim destinations down south from August 4 to 12, on Tuesday.

The eight nights and nine days tour covers Tiruvannamalai [Arunachalam], Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur. Passengers will be provided boarding/de-boarding facilities at 10 stations in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The stations are — Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta. The cost per head is: economy category (sleeper): ₹14,250, standard category (3AC): ₹21,900 and comfort category (2AC): ₹28,450. Interested persons can check- http://www.irctctourism.com or approach counter bookings by contacting the following numbers: Secunderabad: 040-27702407/9701360701/9281495845, said a press release.

