South India pilgrim special train from June 22

IRCTC is again coming up with a nine-day Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga from Secunderabad railway station covering pilgrimage places such as Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam), Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur, from June 22.

The special train will provide boarding and de-boarding facility for the passengers in Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana, and Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh.

The package includes economy category (sleeper: ₹14,250; standard category (3AC): ₹21,900 and comfort category (2AC): ₹28,450 per head.

Facilities (both rail and road transport) will include accommodation, catering (breakfast, lunch and dinner – both on-board and off-board), professional services and friendly tour escorts, security inside train (including CCTV cameras in all coaches), public announcements in all coaches, travel insurance and IRCTC tour managers.

North India

Meanwhile, for the 19th trip to Ayodhya, Kashi pilgrimage special will commence its journey from Secunderabad railway station on June 8 carrying 726 tourists with 100% full occupancy. The newly-constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, one of the Jyotirlingas (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) and Gaya is part of the tour, said a press release.