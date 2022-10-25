South India motorbike expedition

ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-member contingent including 10 riders — two officers, one junior commissioned officer and seven non-commissioned officers — have embarked on a 3,000 km Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle Expedition from Hyderabad to Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu) to commemorate 60 years of the raising of Artillery Centre here.

The expedition intends to cover the distance in 13 days, where the riders would interact with the local populace, and motivate the youth to enrol into the Indian Army through the Agnipath scheme and deliver lectures at various NCC units and schools.

The team would also create awareness on road safety, safe driving skills and adherence to traffic rules. It would pass through Anantapur, Bengaluru, Salem, Madurai, Dhanushkodi, Tiruchirapalli, Puducherry, Chennai, Sriharikota and Suryalanka before returning, on November 5. The team would also interact with ex-servicemen, war veterans and gallantry award winners, said a press release.