South India is now BJP-mukt: Minister

May 15, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s debacle in Karnataka as “rebellion” against the party, saying that south India is now ‘BJP-mukt’ (BJP-free).

Speaking to reporters in Suryapet on Sunday, Mr.Jagadish Reddy said that Karnataka voters have shown what rebellion looks like. “In nine states, BJP came to power illegally and make a mockery of people’s vote. Furious over this, the voters of Karnataka taught a lesson to the BJP,” he stated, adding that the entire nation is ready to show the BJP its place in the upcoming general elections.

Referring to the Congress, the Minister stated that the party was not in a position to retain power even if people offered it the chance.

Mr.Jeevan Reddy said there was no place for hate politics anymore. “The fall of BJP has started from Karnataka and it will be complete with general elections. Karnataka has shown the path to the nation,” he said. He also scoffed at the comments made by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, stating that numbers of both the parties would be limited to single digit in Telangana assembly elections, and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao would come to power for the third consecutive time.

