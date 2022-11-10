South Central Railway to operate 26 Sabarimala special trains from Secunderabad till January 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 26 special trains to Sabarimala till January, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The 07117 Secunderabad–Kollam train will depart from Secunderabad at 4 p.m. on November 20, December 4, December 18 and January 8 (Sundays) and will reach Kollam the next day at 11 p.m. The 07118 Kollam–Secunderabad train will depart from Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 22, December 6, December 20, and January 10 (Tuesdays) and will reach Secunderabad the next day at 9.05 a.m.

The 07121 Secunderabad–Kollam train will depart from Secunderabad at 2.40 p.m. on November 27, December 11, December 25, January 1 and January 15 (Sundays) and will reach Kollam the next day at 11 p.m. The 07122 Kollam–Secunderabad special will depart from Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 29, December 13, December 27, January 3 and January 17 (Tuesdays) and will reach Secunderabad the next day at 10 a.m.

The 07123 Secunderabad–Kollam special will depart from Secunderabad at 2.30 p.m. on November 21 and November 28 (Mondays) and will reach Kollam the next day at 11.50 p.m. The 07124 Kollam–Secunderabad special will depart from Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 23 and November 30 (Wednesdays) and will reach Secunderabad the next day at 11 a.m.

The 07125 Secunderabad–Kottayam special will depart from Secunderabad at 6.50 p.m. on November 20 and November 27 (Sundays) and will reach Kottayam the next day at 9 p.m. The 07126 Kottayam–Secunderabad special will depart from Kottayam at 11.20 p.m. on November 21 and November 28 (Mondays) and will reach Secunderabad at 4 a.m. on November 23 and November 30 respectively (Wednesdays).

The 07117/07118 Secunderabad–Kollam–Secunderabad specials will have stoppages at Kacheguda, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kondapuram, Yerraguntla, Kamalapuram, Kadapa, Razampet, Koduru, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations.

The 07121/07122 Secunderabad–Kollam– Secunderabad specials will have stoppages at Chelapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations.

The 07123/07124 Secunderabad–Kollam–Secunderabad specials will have stoppages at Chelapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations.

The 07125/07126 Secunderabad–Kottayam–Secunderabad specials will stop at Chelapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam stations.

The rake for all the special trains will comprise 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second-class coaches, said the press release.