South Central Railway sets freight record in November

December 02, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Freight loading during November 2022 was 10.479 million tonnes.

South Central Railway (SCR) has registered its best-ever freight loading of 11.573 million tonnes (MT), earning ₹1,131.13 crore in November 2023, which is the highest performance for the month of any financial year before.

Freight loading during the same period last year was 10.479 MTs. The improvement in freight loading is visible in all commodities, including coal, iron ore, cement, foodgrains and fertilisers, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain in a press release on Saturday.

The SCR also earned a passenger revenue of ₹469.40 crore, operating 64 special trains (342 trips) carrying 3.39 lakh passengers during the period. It augmented the rakes with additional coaches, wherever there is a possibility and demand. This increased last month’s revenue by 7% compared to the ₹436.46 crore earned during the same time last year.

