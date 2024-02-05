South Central Railway hauls record tonnage of freight in January

February 05, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved 13.122 million tonne (MT) of originating freight loading in January 2024, the highest in any month since the zone’s formation. It has also recorded ₹1,296.73 crore in originating freight revenue, the highest monthly earnings since its inception.

The previous best was 12.517 MT of originating loading achieved during May 2023. The previous best freight revenue was ₹1,280.77 crore earned during December 2022.

Also, the freight loading witnessed 7% growth compared to the same month last year—January 2023. Similarly, the revenue in January 2024 is 6.4% higher than that earned in the same month last year, according to an official release on Monday.

Among the commodities hauled, coal was on top of the list with 6.497 MT followed by cement at 3.278 MT. Other commodities are: foodgrains (0.851 MT), fertilizers (0.851MT), iron ore (0.423 MT), raw materials for steel plants (0.375 MT), containers (0.200 MT) and other goods (0.647 MT).

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain stated that special focus was given to freight traffic by implementing special measures such as streamlining the supply of wagons and monitoring the movement of freight trains, the release added.