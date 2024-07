IRAS officer of 2012 batch Kotla Udaynath on Monday took charge as the deputy general manager of South Central Railway. Hailing from Kollapur of Nagarkurnool district, he completed his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Osmania University and had earlier worked as the chief accounts officer of construction and deputy financial adviser here, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.