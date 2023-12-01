South Central Railway gets award for civil engineering

December 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday bagged All India Performance Efficiency Shields in two fields - civil engineering construction shield and civil engineering shield (jointly with Northern Railway).

Last financial year (2022-23), the zone added 383 km track — 50 km new lines, 151 km second line and 182 km third line. It also completed several important projects such as Bhadrachalam-Sattupalli new line, Devarkadra-Krishna new line, Gooty-Dharmavaram double line, Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur line, Gudivada-Machilipatnam line and Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram double line.

It eliminated 80 manned level crossings in the financial year, increased maximum permissible speed on important routes and has been among the best performing zones in the maintenance of the tracks by track machines.

These shields will be presented by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others at a function to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on December 15. SCR General Manager and principal heads of the departments will receive the shields, according to an official release.

