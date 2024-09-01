South Central Railway cancels 156 trains, diverts 84 due to rains

The SCR on Sunday announced that 80 trains have been cancelled fully and six partially owing to heavy rains. It also diverted 84 trains through other routes and has pressed its entire machinery into repair and rehabilitation works.

Railway tracks have been flooded in several locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Kesamudram-Intekanne and Tadla Pusapalli-Mahabubabad sections and the Rayanapdu railway station, an official release said.

General manager Arun Kumar Jain is interacting with divisional managers to assess the situation and is liaising with State governments. Stranded passengers were being provided with food through platform catering stalls. The SCR has also roped in the help of local voluntary organisations.

Train No. 12295 and 12296 Sangamithra Express, bound for Danapur and Bengaluru respectively, were halted at Kesamudram station. Passengers of Train No. 12760 Charminar Express, bound for Chennai, were transported from Kondapalli to Vijayawada through RTC buses and arrangements were being made to take them to Chennai.

Additional enquiry counters and help desks have been set up at major stations with senior officers deployed to assist the stranded passengers. Refund of fare was being granted for cancelled trains, added the release.