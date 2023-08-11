South Central Railway announces special trains to Velankanni from Secunderabad

August 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special trains to Velankanni from Secunderabad. Train no. 07161 will start from Secunderabad at 8 a.m. on August 27 and 29. In the return direction, train no. 07162 will start from Velankanni at 12.30 a.m. on August 29 and 31.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam stations in both directions.

These special trains will comprise first AC cum second AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper class and general second sitting coaches, said a press release on Friday.

