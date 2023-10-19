South Central Railway announces more festival specials

October 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway has announced the following festival specials in the next few days to different parts of the country: 07645 Secunderabad–Santragachi on October 20; 07646 Santragachi–Secunderabad on October 21; 07055 Nanded–Kakinada Town on October 21; 07056 Kakinada Town–Nanded on October 22; 07062 Secunderabad–Narsapur on October 22; 08585 Visakhapatnam–Kurnool City on October 31, November 7 and 14; and 08586 Kurnool City–Visakhapatnam on October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, said a press release.

