‘South Asian politicians in UK building stronger ties with India’

May 31, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

The increasing participation of South Asians in the United Kingdom politics and governance augurs well for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka with the bilateral relations getting stronger and people-to-people contacts improving, felt UK Minister of State for Middle East and South Asia Tariq Ahmad.

Mr. Ahmad, who is also known as Lord Ahmad, said the process of such positivity has already begun and it reflects in the UK Prime Minister Rushi Sunak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings as well. He attributed the growth of South Asians in the UK to the earlier generations that laid strong focus on education.

Stating that friends are judged by hard times, he said the response of India in providing medicines to the UK during the COVID pandemic time and the UK reciprocating by supplying oxygen when India needed it showcases the strong connections due to the South Asian community. He said UK walked with India several times in the UN Security Council.

Mr. Ahmad, who was in Hyderabad for a day as a part of his India visit spoke to a group of journalists, praised the growth opportunities in Hyderabad in the areas of technology and innovation. He visited Skyroot Aerospace, a leading aerospace company in the private sector specialising in futuristic space-launch vehicle design and building, and experienced advanced technology developments.

The Minister described the visit as exciting and said he discussed exploring closer partnerships with UK companies in the space and satellite sectors. He said space is unexplored and there are huge opportunities for collaboration. Ideas lack finances and the UK has the ability to support real innovators who make a difference in the lives of people, he said. Recently, the UK ran a competition for startups in the health sector and the selected ones will be introduced to venture capitalists for sustainable financing.

During his visit to Hyderabad, Mr. Ahmad also visited T-Hub and later went to Charminar. He started his India tour visiting his maternal grandfather’s place in Jodhpur. He also met Foreign Minister S. Jai Shankar in New Delhi and other officials before coming to Hyderabad.