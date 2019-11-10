Sound of music

An exhibition of tribal and folk musical instruments of Telangana opened at State Art Gallery on Saturday and will be on till November 13.

“Adi Dhwani” is a collection of musical instruments of individuals, foundations and different associations. About 120 rare instruments are on display.

The inaugural function was attended by former Supreme Court judge Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy, noted painter Thota Vaikuntam and film directors Shekhar Kammula and Nag Ashwin.