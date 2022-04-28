Soren meets KCR
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren who is on a two-day visit of the city at the former’s camp office on Thursday evening.
They had met as recently as on March 5 at Ranchi when Mr. Rao distributed cheques to families of Galwan martyrs from Jharkhand. Sources said they discussed national politics and the political hurdles faced by Mr. Soren in his home State.
