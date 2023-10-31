HamberMenu
SOPs vital for transparency, accountability in Railways: former Central Vigilance Commissioner

October 31, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K.V. Chowdary on Tuesday highlighted the importance of processes, systems, manuals, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and others in large organisations such as the Railways to ensure transparency and accountability.

Participating in the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ at South Central Railway headquarters here, he underscored the dangers of unethical use of technology and the importance of vigilance to ensure transparency and accountability. He also lauded the preventive vigilance activities being carried out by vigilance department.

General manager (GM) Arun Kumar Jain highlighted the importance of IT initiatives taken by the Railways. He also spoke about the importance of Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) complaint mechanism.

Senior deputy GM and chief vigilance officer Arvind Malkhede explained the three-month campaign along with preventive vigilance activities and the digitisation taken up by various departments.

Seminars and workshops were being carried out by the vigilance team and field unit officials for various railway officials. The 56th edition of vigilance bulletin Animisha was also released on the occasion, according to a press release.

Vigilance awareness week at BDL

Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), too, observed the vigilance awareness week with the theme ‘Say no to corruption; commit to the nation’. It began with an ‘integrity pledge’ administered by CMD Commodore A. Madhavarao (Retd.) to employees of the company at Kanchanbagh, Bhanur and Visakhapatnam units and various offices.

A ‘Handbook on Reservation Policy’ was released on the occasion. Competitions on essay writing, debate, quiz, slogan writing and poster making would be held for employees and families. A vendor meet was also being organised at the Kanchanbagh unit to spread awareness, according to a press release.

