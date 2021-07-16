Sonia’s government in 2023, says Revanth at ‘Fuel Price Hike’ protest

KCR’s relatives taking passports of other countries to escape Indian laws, he alleges

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has said the Congress was surely coming back to power in 2023 and once “Sonia’s government’ comes Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his ‘corrupt’ rule will be probed.”

Speaking at the dharna chowk where the Congress organised a protest against the rising fuel prices holding both the central and state governments responsible for the hike, he alleged that concerned about their future some people close to the Chief Minister were obtaining passports of other countries to escape Indian laws. “We will not leave them come what may,” he said indicating that some officials working in the KCR government will also have to face the law.

Making severe allegations against the State Intelligence Chief Prabhakar Rao, he said KCR was continuing him in the post even after his retirement for indulging in ‘illegal’ activities. The Intelligence chief is hiring hackers to hack the phones of opposition leaders, he alleged adding that he would have to face the law once KCR’s term was over.

The Congress chief lambasted the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for ‘fleecing’ people through exorbitant taxes on petrol and diesel. Both Modi and KCR were charging ₹33 and ₹33 respectively per litre of petrol while housewives were burdened with an increase of LPG prices by over ₹400 since 2014 when BJP came to power.

He said petrol prices were the highest in India compared to any country, he said even in a poor country like Pakistan it was just ₹53 per litre. Similar was the case with neighbouring Bangladesh and Myanmar. In India it was ₹105 per litre of which ₹65 were being charged as taxes by Modi and KCR governments, he said.

Mr. Reddy asked the Congress cadre to take this message to people and rake up discussions at every village and meeting point and also the housewives on how this government had burdened them. TPCC working presidents, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Geetha Reddy, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, former PCC president, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, senior leaders Damodar Rajnarsimha, Shabbir Ali, AICC secretary N.S. Bose Raju were among present.

The police arrested the leaders despite Mr. Revanth Reddy asking them to allow to go in a rally till the Ambedkar statue to submit a memorandum as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was not available. The arrested leaders were shifted to various police stations. The Chalo Rajbhavan call was given as a part of the AICC decision to protest against the rising fuel prices and cooking gas.