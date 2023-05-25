Sonia gave Telangana, ignoring losing power; it’s time to pay back: Himachal CM

May 25, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - hyderabad

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhi said Sonia Gandhi did not budge to the threats of Congress losing power in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana if separate Telangana was given as she was concerned about the promise made to people.

“If she wanted Congress to stay in power Telangana would not have come but Sonia Gandhi placed the desire of lakhs of Telangana people for a separate state over the party’s interests,” he said at a public meeting atJadcherla in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday.

Mr. Sukhi was here to address the meeting organised to celebrate the 800 km of the “People’s March” taken up by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka. The meeting was attended by all senior leaders including TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy; AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare; Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy, D.Sreedhar Babu, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V. Hanmanth Rao, D. Anirudh Reddy and G. Madhusudhan Reddy, among others.

Addressing people, Mr. Sukhi said “Congress gave Telangana but you gave power to TRS. But after 9 years you should think how TRS has deceived you and the aspirations of 1500 people who sacrificed for Telangana.” He appealed to people to think about whether TRS could give power to people or jobs to youngsters. It is always the Congress that empowered people.

Criticising the BRS government, he said Telangana doesn’t have any governance and what can be expected of a Chief Minister who doesn’t go to Secretariat or hold Cabinet meetings? “Staying away from the Secretariat is nothing but an attack on democracy itself.” Explaining how the Congress government delivered the election promises in Telangana, he said the Old Pension Scheme was revived immediately as the Congress believes in humane values and not just economics.

“We are not in politics for power but to serve,” he said adding that if Sonia Gandhi wanted to become Prime Minister she could have been the PM in 2004 itself. He reminded that even TRS wanted her to be the PM. He said Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka were fighting against the government even in the harsh summer and they need people’s support.