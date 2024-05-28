ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia responds positively to Revanth’s invitation for June 2 celebrations

Published - May 28, 2024 10:16 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi and invited her to be the chief guest in the Decennial celebrations of Telangana formation on June 2.

Ms. Sonia Gandhi responded positively to the invitation, which Mr. Reddy said, was on behalf of the Telangana society. The meeting comes in the wake of Telangana Cabinet deciding to invite Ms. Gandhi for the celebrations given the key role she played in the formation of Telangana State. The Congress government is keen to leave its impression on the celebrations with her presence as they strongly believe that without her Telangana wouldn’t have been a reality.

Later, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Reddy said Pakistan was the staple diet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever serious issues like price rise, unemployment, economy and reservations issues are raised.

Mr. Reddy said BJP leaders’ claims that Pakistan MPs praised the Gandhi family were also part of that narrative that they use to divert attention from real issues. He reminded how Mr. Modi landed in Lahore uninvited to greet former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

