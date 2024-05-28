GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sonia responds positively to Revanth’s invitation for June 2 celebrations

Published - May 28, 2024 10:16 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi and invited her to be the chief guest in the Decennial celebrations of Telangana formation on June 2.

Ms. Sonia Gandhi responded positively to the invitation, which Mr. Reddy said, was on behalf of the Telangana society. The meeting comes in the wake of Telangana Cabinet deciding to invite Ms. Gandhi for the celebrations given the key role she played in the formation of Telangana State. The Congress government is keen to leave its impression on the celebrations with her presence as they strongly believe that without her Telangana wouldn’t have been a reality.

Later, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Reddy said Pakistan was the staple diet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever serious issues like price rise, unemployment, economy and reservations issues are raised.

Mr. Reddy said BJP leaders’ claims that Pakistan MPs praised the Gandhi family were also part of that narrative that they use to divert attention from real issues. He reminded how Mr. Modi landed in Lahore uninvited to greet former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

He said Mr. Modi targets Muslims while going around saying that he grew up with Muslim neighbours, and how they used to celebrate Ramzan. He also dismissed Prime Minister’s repeated claim that the Opposition was abusing him and said it was the BJP that always abused the Gandhi family. He advised the BJP to present its progress report of the last 10 years instead of raising unnecessary issues. He downplayed the BJP’s claims that NDA would cross 400 seats and said similar tall claims were made during the Assembly elections in Telangana and Karnataka.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.