Sonia, Rahul recall PV’s contributions

Congress president Sonia Gandhi described former Prime Minister late P.V. Narasimha Rao as a dedicated Congress leader and said the party took pride in his accomplishments and contribution.
In her message on the launch of Narasimha Rao’s centenary celebration, read out by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ms. Gandhi said the birth centenary of PV was an occasion to recall and pay tribute to a most scholarly and erudite personality who after a long career in the State and national politics became Prime Minister at a time of grave economic crisis.
She said the Union Budget presented on July 24, 1991 paved the way for economic transformation of the country. Narasimha Rao’s tenure was also marked by a number of political, social and foreign policy achievements that had endured, she said.
Senior leader Rahul Gandhi too sent his message recalling the contribution of Mr. Rao to the growth of the country. He said July 24 marked the day on which Rao, known for his land reforms in united AP, embarked upon the bold path of economic reforms.
