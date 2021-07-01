Sonia, Rahul congratulate Revanth

HYDERABAD

01 July 2021 00:59 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted best wishes to incoming president of the State committee of the party A. Revanth Reddy.

Replying to their messages, Mr. Reddy replied, “I sincerely thank INC India president Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul Gandhiji for congratulating and wishing me good luck. I will strive to live up to their expectations.”

Advertising

Advertising