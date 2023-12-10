Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrated at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad

December 10, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was celebrated at Gandhi Bhavan amid slogans of Jai Soniamma and Congress leaders thanking her for delivering Telangana and leading to the formation of the Congress government for the first time in Telangana.

AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakare; Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy; Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and several Ministers were present on the occasion. A 78-kg cake was cut by them along with former PCC chief V Hanumanth Rao and other leaders to celebrate the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the birthday was an extraordinary festive occasion for Telangana State. He recalled how the process to establish a separate Telangana State had begun on December 9, 2009, under the leadership of the then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and Home Minister P Chidambaram.

He said Ms. Sonia Gandhi having realised the decades-old desire and ambition of Telangana people, and as a mother to Telangana people, made every person in Telangana feel proud to declare that ours is a Telangana State. “We have not seen how Telangana Talli is but people visualise Sonia Gandhi as soon as they talk about Telangana Talli,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had seen the happiness in the eyes of Ms. Sonia Gandhi when the Congress government took oath on December 7. The event will be cherished by himself and all the Telangana people for ever. He said he had stepped into Gandhi Bhavan as a Congress worker for the first time on December 9, 2017 and after five years people reposed faith in the Congress party and this government would fulfil those dreams. Congress workers sacrificed everything for 10 years but did not leave the party, he said, adding that the Congress government will take care of their dreams. “This will be the Indiramma Rajyam,” he announced.

Mr. Reddy was felicitated by the Congress workers on his first appearance at Gandhi Bhavan after he took over as the Chief Minister. TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and DCC president Rohin Reddy conducted the programme.