ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia Gandhi urged to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Telangana

January 09, 2024 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - KHAMMAM

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said called upon the political parties to not contest from the Lok Sabha seat in Telangana from where Ms. Gandhi would choose to contest

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Congress MP Sonia Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

As a mark of gratitude to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for granting statehood, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has requested her to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from any of the seats in the State, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said.

Speaking to the media in his native village of Snanala Laxmipuram in Wyra mandal on Sunday, he called upon the political parties to not contest from the Lok Sabha seat in Telangana, from where Ms. Gandhi would choose to contest, as a gesture of gratitude.

He accused the BJP-led Central government of inaction over the allegations of large-scale corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). “The soft-corner attitude exposed the clandestine understanding between the BJP and the BRS,” he charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Let the BJP State leaders prevail upon the their party-led Central government to order a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in KLIP, he said adding that the Congress government has already announced a judicial probe into the lapses in the project.

He said the people’s government in Telangana has released a white paper on the financial anarchy of the previous BRS government which left Telangana grappling with a huge debt burden. A detailed report is being prepared on the irregularities in Mission Bhagiratha, a safe drinking water project for every village in the State, and it will be made public soon, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US