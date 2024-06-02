Sonia Gandhi skips Telangana State Formation Day celebrations due to ‘heath reasons’, sends video message

Staying away physically from the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations due to health conditions, Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Committee sent a video message conveying her wishes to the people of Telangana on the decennial celebrations.

In the video message played out at the Parade Grounds, the venue of the celebrations, she wished the best for the progress of Telangana and its bright future. She began the message by paying condolences to the martyrs of Telangana who have laid down their lives for their dream of a separate Telangana.

Recalling her promise to the Telangana society at a public meeting in Karimnagar in 2004, she explained how the promise was fulfilled overcoming opposition within the party.

“I have promised to the people of Telangana that the Congress party will fulfil their aspirations for a separate State. There was discontent within our party after the announcement and some have quit too. It was your courage and determination which filled me with strength, and gave me the inspiration to fulfil Telangana’s dream,” said Ms. Gandhi. She also mentioned how Telangana people gave her a lot of respect and love in the past 10 years.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was keen on bringing her for the celebrations given her undeniable role in the State formation bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. The State Cabinet held on March 20, 2024, passed a resolution to felicitate Sonia Gandhi and invite her to be part of the celebrations on behalf of Telangana society.

Mr. Revanth Reddy personally went to New Delhi and invited her and there was a positive response from her. There were doubts over her participation in the last two days given her health conditions and the severe heatwave sweeping Telangana. The government, however, was hopeful that she would make it and did not officially announce her programme.

