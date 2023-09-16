HamberMenu
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge arrive in Hyderabad for CWC meeting

On arrival at the hotel, Congress leaders welcomed them with bouquet and applied tilak to Ms. Gandhi, Mr. Rahul and Ms. Priyanka.

September 16, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - Hyderabad

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed on their arrival for CWC meeting, at Hyderabad Airport, on September 16, 2023.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed on their arrival for CWC meeting, at Hyderabad Airport, on September 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived for the Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad.

Ms Gandhi along with Mr Kharge and others arrived at the Shamshabad International Airport in a commercial flight. They were recieved by Telanagana Pradesh Congress committee president, A Revanth Reddy, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Reddy Venkata Reddy and AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare.

Later, they drove to Taj Krishna hotel where they were received by Congress leaders and supporters. On arrival at the hotel, Congress leaders welcomed them with bouquet and applied tilak to Ms. Gandhi, Mr. Rahul and Ms. Priyanka.

Tummala joins Congress

Meanwhile, former Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao met Mr Kharge at the hotel and expressed his desire to join the party. Congress sources said Mr. Tummala joined the party in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Earlier, suspended BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy joined the Congress at the residence of Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

