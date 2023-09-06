Sonia Gandhi forgot about Women’s Reservation Bill: Kavitha

September 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha questioned the omission of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the letter written by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including issues for discussion in the Parliament sessions.

In a post on “X” (formerly Twitter), she expressed her disappointment saying, “Saddened to see that the urgency for discussing the Women’s Reservation Bill was completely ignored in Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson and MP Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji’s letter to the Prime Minister.”

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Ms. Gandhi outlined nine crucial issues, but Women’s Reservation Bill did not find a mention, she added. “Isn’t women’s representation a national imperative? Mrs. Gandhi, the nation awaits your powerful advocacy for gender equality,” Ms. Kavitha said.

Ms. Kavitha recently appealed to all the political parties to unite and support a more inclusive democracy. Her letter was sent to the heads of 47 parties with representation in Parliament, including the Indian National Congress, and her call received widespread support from leaders across the political spectrum.