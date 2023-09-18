Sonia Gandhi as ‘Telangana Thalli’ an insult to Sanatana Dharma: Kishan Reddy

September 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy took strong objection to the portrayal of Sonia Gandhi as ‘Telangana Thalli’ (Telangana mother) in a hoarding and said it was an insult to Sanatana Dharma.

The Minister posted a message on “X” (formerly Twitter) saying, “Across Bharat, Shakti the feminine form and various manifestations of the mother Goddess are worshipped in Sanatana Dharma. Every village in Telangana has a Grama Devatha, a goddess that protects the village and gives the people strength. People of the village seek the deity’s blessings regularly.”

“It is shocking that the Congress party will continue to insult Sanatana Dharma with such vulgar displays of sycophancy for one family by portraying a corrupt Congress leader as Telangana Thalli,” he posted.

Mr. Reddy was reacting to a hoarding put up at the public meeting of the Telangana Congress where Sonia Gandhi’s picture wrapped in a saree resembling the typical Telangana village deity attracted everyone. She released six guarantees of the Congress at the public meeting.

Telangana Congress has been portraying Sonia Gandhi as the mother of Telangana given her role in granting Statehood when she was the Chairperson of the UPA regime.

