HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sonia Gandhi as ‘Telangana Thalli’ an insult to Sanatana Dharma: Kishan Reddy

Telangana Congress has been portraying Sonia Gandhi as the mother of Telangana given her role in granting Statehood when she was the Chairperson of the UPA regime

September 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Sonia Gandhi portrayed as “Telangana Thalli” (Telangana Mother) at the public meeting of the Congress held in Hyderabad on September 17 where Ms. Gandhi also participated.

Sonia Gandhi portrayed as “Telangana Thalli” (Telangana Mother) at the public meeting of the Congress held in Hyderabad on September 17 where Ms. Gandhi also participated. | Photo Credit: X/@kishanreddybjp

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy took strong objection to the portrayal of Sonia Gandhi as ‘Telangana Thalli’ (Telangana mother) in a hoarding and said it was an insult to Sanatana Dharma.

The Minister posted a message on “X” (formerly Twitter) saying, “Across Bharat, Shakti the feminine form and various manifestations of the mother Goddess are worshipped in Sanatana Dharma. Every village in Telangana has a Grama Devatha, a goddess that protects the village and gives the people strength. People of the village seek the deity’s blessings regularly.”

“It is shocking that the Congress party will continue to insult Sanatana Dharma with such vulgar displays of sycophancy for one family by portraying a corrupt Congress leader as Telangana Thalli,” he posted.

Mr. Reddy was reacting to a hoarding put up at the public meeting of the Telangana Congress where Sonia Gandhi’s picture wrapped in a saree resembling the typical Telangana village deity attracted everyone. She released six guarantees of the Congress at the public meeting.

Telangana Congress has been portraying Sonia Gandhi as the mother of Telangana given her role in granting Statehood when she was the Chairperson of the UPA regime.

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.