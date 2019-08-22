Son-of-the-soil diplomat does nation proud

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, won accolades from Twitteratti after he extended his ‘hand of friendship’ to Pakistani journalists and reportedly asserted at the U.N. Security Council’s closed consultation on Kashmir that Article 370 was an internal matter of the country. But unbeknownst to many, the suave diplomat has a strong Hyderabadi connection, including that of serving as joint secretary of Nizam College Students’ Union.

#WATCH: Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador to UN says,"so, let me start by coming across to you and shaking hands. All three of you," to a Pakistani journalist when asked,"when will you begin a dialogue with Pakistan?" pic.twitter.com/0s06XAaasl — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Those who have been acquainted with Mr. Akbaruddin describe him as ‘focussed’, ‘articulate’, ‘soft spoken’ and with ‘no enemies’.

“He was a degree student at the Nizam College from 1977 to 1980. His father S. Bashiruddin was head of the Department of Journalism from the early 70s to the mid-80s and then moved to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as its Vice-Chancellor. He also served as Ambassador to Qatar,” says his friend and journalist M. Somasekhar, who met the diplomat around six months ago. “He was active in student politics in the college and was very popular. He continues to be articulate and soft spoken.”

Mr. Akbaruddin's school, Hyderabad Public School at Begumpet, tweeted its appreciation on Tuesday, “We are proud to recognize the man of the moment, Syed Akbaruddin who is the permanent representative of India at the United Nations, an alumnus of the HPS @IndiaUNNewYork @AkbaruddinIndia @UN #HPSBegumpet #HPS #Alumni #Hyderabad #Begumpet”.

Managing editor of Siasat Daily, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, who was the diplomat’s junior in Nizam College, describes Mr. Akbaruddin as ‘truly secular’ and ‘highly efficient’ with a deep understanding of not just diplomatic issues, but also those connected to the culture of the country.

“We had organised an exhibition of Indian calligraphy exhibits in Delhi in 2013. It was there that he understood its potential and wanted to project it as India’s contribution to global Islamic culture. A thorough professional, one can never find him in controversies and has always maintained a clean record,” Mr. Khan says.