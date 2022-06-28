Son locks house leaving elderly couple helpless

An elderly couple at Mansoorabad in L.B. Nagar police limits sat in silent protest on the street on Tuesday, as their son and daughter-in-law reportedly locked the house and left to escape eviction by Revenue authorities.

The couple who are fighting legally to occupy the house allegedly because of harassment had approached the District Collector and obtained an order in their favour. On Tuesday, however, when the Revenue officials were to arrive and enforce action, their younger son’s family locked the house and left.

It was learnt that the couple divided the property between two of their sons in 2006. While the elder one was given an open plot, the younger one was given a constructed house. The senior couple said they were being subjected to harassment, and had been living in an charity home for the past several months.