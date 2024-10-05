Son kills man in Shamshabad

A 52-year-old man was killed with a blunt object during a family quarrel at his residence in Shamshabad on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified as Akula Ramulu, worked as a labourer and was found dead at his residence in Venkateshwara Colony of Ootpally village, Shamshabad.

According to the police, his son Akula Siva Kumar, 25 allegedly attacked him with a blunt object in a fit of rage following a quarrel.

The incident came to light following a complaint by the deceased’s daughter Kavali Gouramma alias Vijaya, 35. The body was handed over to the family for final rites after postmortem. The police identified the suspect through CCTV footage of the crime scene.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.