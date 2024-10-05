GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Son kills man in Shamshabad

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man was killed with a blunt object during a family quarrel at his residence in Shamshabad on Friday evening.

The deceased, identified as Akula Ramulu, worked as a labourer and was found dead at his residence in Venkateshwara Colony of Ootpally village, Shamshabad.

According to the police, his son Akula Siva Kumar, 25 allegedly attacked him with a blunt object in a fit of rage following a quarrel.

The incident came to light following a complaint by the deceased’s daughter Kavali Gouramma alias Vijaya, 35. The body was handed over to the family for final rites after postmortem. The police identified the suspect through CCTV footage of the crime scene.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:50 pm IST

