Son-in-law attacks couple

June 08, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Medipally police booked a man for attempted murder after he attacked his in-laws with a knife at their residence in Boduppal on Wednesday night.

Police said that Anil Kumar, a cab driver, was married to Bhagyalakshmi. Bhagyalakshmi had a 10-year-old boy from her earlier marriage. “The couple were residing at Peerzadiguda with the child. Within weeks of the marriage, Anil started coming home drunk and harassing his wife over trivial issues,” said the police.

“Even after seeing no change in his behaviour after several counselling sessions, her parents, Volloji Suraiah and Rukmini, took her back to their home in Medipally 10 months ago. He would often show up drunk and pick up fights with the wife and his in-laws,” said the police.

On Wednesday night, Anil again showed up drunk to pick up a fight with the elderly couple. “While arguing, he pulled out a knife, which he brought with him, and attacked Rukimini on her throat and Suraiah on his right jaw before fleeing the place. The couple were rushed to Gandhi Hospital and their condition is said to be out of danger,” said the police.

A case was booked against Anil Kumar under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and efforts are being made to trace and nab him.