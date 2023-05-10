Somesh responsible for scam called Dharani, says Bhatti

May 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has termed Somesh Kumar as the creator of a ‘huge scam’ called Dharani Portal and said his appointment as Chief Advisor to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was nothing but an extension of the ‘huge corruption’ of the BRS government.

Speaking to reporters during his ongoing ‘People’s March’ on Wednesday, he said bureaucrats should advise the government on schemes rather than scams and said the appointment of Mr. Somesh Kumar was a gift for his advice to push assigned lands and other government lands into ‘Part B’ in Dharani portal so that they can be snatched away from the poor. “Why is Mr. Somesh Kumar so interested in Telangana when he is posted to Andhra Pradesh?” he asked.

He questioned the rationale behind the appointment of all retired bureaucrats with huge pay cheques at the cost of other officers and unemployed youngsters in the State. He said the BRS Ministers should go to universities without security to understand the anger among the youth sacrificed a lot for separate Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for their unsavoury comments against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, he asked why were they so irritated if she had addressed the concerns of the unemployed youth. “Let KTR and Talasani face the youth in the universities without security,” he challenged.

ADVERTISEMENT