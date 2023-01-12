ADVERTISEMENT

Somesh Kumar to report for duty in Andhra Pradesh on January 12

January 12, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Wants to send a positive message that he is prepared to work anywhere as a civil servant

The Hindu Bureau

Somesh Kumar | Photo Credit:

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who has been relieved from the Telangana government by the Department of Personnel and Training, is likely to report for duty in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday in line with the deadline set by the DoPT.

Mr. Somesh Kumar, according to sources, has decided to meet AP Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and submit his joining report. The development follows the DoPT office memorandum that directed Mr. Somesh Kumar to join AP government latest by January 12 and asked him to send a compliance report in this regard.

Though Mr. Somesh Kumar, who worked in the top post for over three years did not reveal his mind, sources close to him said he wanted to send a positive signal by joining the AP government and serve till he attains the age of superannuation towards the end of this year. Mr. Somesh Kumar has reportedly decided to send a message that he was prepared to work anywhere as a civil servant and thus, avoid scope for charges that he was against joining AP government.

