Somesh Kumar appointed Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister

May 09, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Somesh Kumar will be in the post for three years in the rank of Cabinet Minister  

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was appointed Chief Advisor to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday.

Mr. Somesh Kumar has been given the rank of a Cabinet Minister and he will continue in the post for three years, according to orders issued by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari. The terms and conditions of the appointment would be issued separately, the orders said.

The appointment ends suspense over Mr. Somesh Kumar’s future course of action ever since he was sent back to the Andhra Pradesh cadre following a court verdict in December last. There was talk of his joining politics for some time after he attended the public meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti in Aurangabad addressed by the BRS president Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao recently, but Mr. Somesh Kumar did not confirm it.

The Government had finally appointed him Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister. He will work along with another senior bureaucrat Rajiv Sharma, the first Chief Secretary of Telangana, who is continuing in the same rank since his retirement.

